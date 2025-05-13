Three Lashkar terrorists killed in Operation Keller at Shopian: 3 AK Series Rifles, Hand Grenades, Wireless Communication Sets Recovered

Shopian: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Based on specific intelligence, security forces launched a search-and-destroy operation, leading to the elimination of the militants. While the identities of two of the terrorists remain unconfirmed, **Shahid Kuttay**, a prominent LeT operative involved in several terror activities in the region, has been identified as one of the deceased. The operation, launched by the Indian Army, followed actionable intelligence about the terrorists' presence in the area.



"On May 13, 2025, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Shoekal Keller area, Shopian, the Indian Army launched a search-and-destroy operation," the Army said. "During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, resulting in a fierce firefight that led to the elimination of three hardcore terrorists. The operation is ongoing," it added.

Ongoing Search and Recoveries

Following the encounter, a large-scale cordon-and-search operation was conducted in the area. Security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons and equipment, including:

3 AK-47 assault rifles

7 AK rifle magazines

2 hand grenades

Ammunition pouches

IED components

Tactical vests

Personal items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, and soaps

Diaries, currency notes, and battery chargers

The search for additional remains and further materials continues as the forces assess the weapons' origin.

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

The Shopian encounter comes at a critical time, following the success of Operation Sindoor, which led to the elimination of nearly 100 terrorists in Pakistan, including key Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives.

Additionally, authorities are offering a Rs 20 lakh reward for information on terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, with three more LeT operatives—Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai (Talha Bhai), and Hasim Musa (Suleiman)—still on the run.