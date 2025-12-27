Updated 27 December 2025 at 20:07 IST
Three Men on Scooter Harass Woman Rider on Bengaluru Road; Police Launch Inquiry
In Bengaluru's Silk Board area, a woman was harassed on a scooter by three men on another two-wheeler for over two kilometres. The incident, recorded by a passing commuter, has prompted public outrage and police investigation. Actions against the culprits are pending.
- India News
- 2 min read
Bengaluru: A troubling incident captured on video has sparked fresh concern over women’s safety on city roads. In Bengaluru’s Silk Board area, a woman riding a scooter was harassed by three men on another two-wheeler, that lasted over two kilometres before the group fled the scene.
The footage, recorded by a commuter following behind in a car, shows the trio repeatedly overtaking the woman, driving recklessly and appearing to intentionally intimidate her as they trailed her for a considerable stretch of road late evening.
A social media user who shared the video on X said he intervened when he saw the men approaching the woman. “I recorded the incident as evidence and called out to them, following which they immediately left the area”, the user wrote in the caption.
The clip quickly gained attention online, prompting public calls for action. Bengaluru Police acknowledged the viral footage and responded through official channels, confirming that they were investigating the matter.
Advertisement
In statements posted on social media, officers said the scooter involved has been traced and its registered owner identified. The police assured that further legal steps will be taken against those responsible once the investigation is complete.
No formal statement on any arrests has been made yet, but authorities have said the case will be dealt with under relevant provisions of the law.
Advertisement
Incidents of harassment against women on Bengaluru roads have repeatedly raised alarm among residents and activists alike, with many urging stricter enforcement and public awareness to ensure safer conditions for all commuters.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 27 December 2025 at 20:07 IST