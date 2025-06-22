Three Pahalgam Terrorists Were Pakistani Nationals Affiliated To LeT, Harboured By Two Terrorists In Kashmir: NIA

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who carried out the horrific attack that killed 26 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “The two men — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Hill Park, Pahalgam — have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).”

According to the investigation, Parvaiz and Bashir knowingly sheltered the terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) in Hill Park prior to the attack.

The duo allegedly provided food, shelter, and logistical support to the gunmen, who, on that fateful afternoon, selectively targeted Hindu tourists based on their religious identity — an act that described as one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks in recent history.

The NIA has arrested the two under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and continues to investigate the case, which has drawn global attention.

India launched Operation Sindoor after Pahalgam terror attack

India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 launched Operation Sindoor when the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) eliminating over 100 terrorists and reducing the terror infrastructure to rumble.