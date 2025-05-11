Three Reasons Why Pakistan Begged For Ceasefire Agreement With India

New Delhi: The ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan after Indian Armed Forces gave a drubbing to the Pakistani military and civilian government amid Operation Sindoor is not in any way a peace deal at all, said former Ambassador Deepak Vohra.

According to sources from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ceasefire agreement came after Pakistan reached out and requested India. The rapid developments unfolded as India declared that any further act of terrorism would be considered an act of war.

US President Donald took to his social media platform, indirectly taking credit for the ceasefire. He announced, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” While President Trump claimed he had been in touch with both authorities, the agreement itself is not a peace deal.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding to halt firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to do so.”

Former Ambassador Deepak Vohra suggested that one of the reasons for the ceasefire was Pakistan’s appeal to the United States for intervention. India may have responded by reminding Pakistan that it had initiated the conflict and should be the one to stop it.

Second reason for the ceasefire, according to Vohra, is the substantial losses suffered by Pakistan after India destroyed its air bases and air defense systems, leaving Pakistan in a severely weakened position.

Thirdly, Vohra also speculated that China may have reprimanded Pakistan for using Chinese aircraft and missiles in battle without sufficient testing. Since many of these Chinese-made aircraft were destroyed by India, other countries that had placed orders for Chinese defense equipment are now reassessing their purchases.

Additionally, Vohra noted that the Pakistani people, who closely follow international news, have been questioning their army about the situation. He remarked that, in his tenure, he had seen leaders whose inflated egos led to the downfall of their nations. Had the conflict continued, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir could have faced severe backlash from his own people.