‘Mummy-Papa Sorry’: Hooked On Korean Game, Three Minor Sisters Jump Off 9th Floor in UP’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad: Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City society in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 am at B1 Tower, where the girls lived with their family.

The sisters were residents of Flat 907 in the housing complex. Police said all three fell from the ninth floor and were declared dead at the spot. A search and rescue operation was carried out through the night, following which the bodies were recovered.

Arun, a resident of the society who alerted the police, told investigators that he witnessed the incident from outside the building. According to his statement, the girls were seen sitting on the window ledge moments before the fall. He said one girl was initially sitting on the ledge, while the other two appeared to be trying to pull her back to safety. During the struggle, the girl allegedly pulled the other two with her, following which all three fell from the building. No family member was present on the balcony or near the window at the time of the incident, police said.

Police received the emergency call soon after the fall. An ambulance reached the spot nearly an hour later, officials confirmed.

Advertisement

Investigators later examined the girls’ room as part of the probe. According to police sources, the room was found in a disordered state, with clothes and personal belongings scattered on the floor and wardrobe doors left open. Police said there was no window in the girls’ bedroom. The window used for the alleged jump was located in an adjacent room.

Based on the preliminary reconstruction of events, police said that between 1.30 am and 2 am, the three sisters left their bedroom, entered the adjacent room, and locked the door from the inside. They allegedly opened a section of the window, placed a stool-like ladder near it, and jumped from the ninth floor.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police also examined a mobile phone recovered from one of the girls. Officials said they found references to a mobile game-based challenge that involved a list of 50 tasks spread over 50 days. Some of the tasks allegedly included visiting isolated places at night, self-harm activities, and drawing whale symbols on the body. The final task was listed as suicide.

Police said the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established and that it is still being examined whether the mobile game had any direct role. Statements of family members, neighbours, and witnesses are being recorded, and digital evidence is being analysed.