Published 09:48 IST, January 22nd 2025

3 Students Among 4 Killed on Pilgrimage to Hampi in Road Accident in Raichur

The vehicle was carrying students of Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala who were on a pilgrimage to Hampi to offer prayers at Narahari Temple.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Raichur road accident
Four killed in road accident | Image: X

Raichur: At least four persons including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday in this district, police said. 

The vehicle was carrying students of Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala who were on a pilgrimage to Hampi to offer prayers at Narahari Temple. Police said the accident occurred near Araginamara Camp in Sindhanur. 

Deceased students have been identified as Aryavandan (18), Sucheendra (22) and Abhilash (20). Driver Shiva (24) too lost his life in this accident. The 10 injured people have been admitted to a local hospital. 

The Sindhanur police visited the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary and injured to the hospital. Sindhanur Traffic Police Station registered a case. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.) 

Updated 09:52 IST, January 22nd 2025