A three-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Mauda area of Nagpur

The alleged incident occurred in nagpur. The child stepped outside the house when his mother was busy with household work, and his father had gone to the office.

As he stepped out, a pack of stray dogs attacked him, in which he sustained grievous injuries, his father said while speaking to the media.

According to eyewitnesses, the dogs bit the child's neck, legs, and hands, making it hard for him to move. Luckily, neighbors helped get the dogs off him. They took him to the hospital, but he couldn't survive his injuries.

Earlier, in a similar incident, another five-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs in a rural area of Nagpur in 2022.

Five-year-old had gone for a morning walk with his elder sister when he was attacked by stray dogs.