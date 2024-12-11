'Throw My Ashes in Gutter, If...': Atul Subhash’s Last Wish Revealed in 24-Page Suicide Note

Bengaluru: 'If I win from the system, devote my mortal remains in Ganga otherwise in a gutter outside the court', this was one of the 12 wishes Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash had penned in his 24-page suicide note, wherein he had accused his wige Nikita Singhania, her family members and a judge Rita Kaushik of "explicit instigation for suicide, harassment, extortion and corruption."

Atul was found dead in his Marathahalli apartment early on Monday. In his 24-page suicide note and 80-minute accompanying video, he detailed the harassment he claimed to have suffered at the hands of his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family. The suicide of Atul Subhash, amid a contentious legal battle involving divorce, child custody, and a demand of Rs 3 crore from his estranged wife, has triggered a debate on social media.

A police complaint filed by Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, alleged that Subhash’s wife and her family demanded Rs 3 crore to withdraw false police cases against him and Rs 30 lakh to allow him visitation rights to see his son. Based on these allegations, the police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Nikita and her family.

Atul Subhash's Last 12 Wishes

All my case hearings should happen live and people of this country should know about my case and learn the terrible state of the legal system and misuse of law these women are doing.

Please allow this suicide note and videos I have uploaded as my statement and evidence.

Rita Kaushik is a judge in Uttar Pradesh. I fear that she might tamper the documents, put pressure on witnesses and can adversely affect other cases. Based on my experience, the Bengaluru courts are relatively more law abiding than UP courts too. I request to run the cases in Karnataka in the interest of Justice and keep her in Judicial and Police Custody in Bengaluru till the trial goes on. Below is the judgment on why Justice is also seen to be done. I hope that it also applies to men. https://www.barandbench.com/news/supreme-court-allows-transfer-matrimonial-case-filed-up-judge-his-wife

Give custody of my child to my parents who can raise him with better values.

Don’t let my wife or her family come near my dead body.

Don’t do my “Asthi Visarjan” till my harassers get punished. If the court decides that the corrupt judge and my wife and other harassers are not guilty, then pour my ashes into some gutter outside the court.

Give maximum punishment to my harassers though I don’t trust our legal system too much. If people like my wife are not put behind Jail, they would be more emboldened and will put more false cases on other sons of society in future.

To wake up the judiciary and urge them to stop harassment of my parents and my brother in false cases.

There shall be no negotiations, settlements and mediations with these evil people and the culprits must be punished.

My wife(Knife) should not be allowed to withdraw cases to escape punishment unless she explicitly accepts that she has filed false cases.

Maybe my old parents should formally ask for euthanasia from the courts if the harassment and extortion continues. Let's formally kill the parents along with husbands in this country and create a black era in the history of the judiciary. Narratives wont be controlled by the system anymore. Times have changed.

I predict that my wife will now start bringing my child to court to gain sympathy which she didn’t do before to make sure that I can’t meet my child. I request the court to not allow this drama.

‘Not Guilty’

Meanwhile, Atul Subhash's wife's family pleaded not guilty. “We are not Guilty… We will come out with all the proof soon… We have done nothing wrong… We regret the death of Atul," said family Of Atul Subhash’s wife.

Who is Nikita Singhania Wife of Bengaluru Techie?

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company. She joined Accenture in 2021 in the role of a senior analyst. She later became a consultant. She completed her MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith.

She began her career as an intern at Codex Infosolutions, then at HDB Financial Services Ltd in the same post. She has also worked with Meritto, a flagship product of NoPaperForms that empowers over 1000 educational organisations.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details .

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)