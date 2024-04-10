Advertisement

Nowadays, going abroad and posting stuff on social media is too common, but have you ever seen people in the newspaper as they were travelling abroad? But it was in trend 40–50 years ago. A post on X went viral with a newspaper cutting dated September 23, 1979, had a column with the title “GOING ABROAD.”

In this column, the text is written to wish success to the man in the picture on his foreign business tour. The newspaper cutting was shared by @outofofficedaku on X with a caption that reads, “In the 70s ads were put in newspapers congratulating Indians who would be travelling abroad.”

The text says,

“GOING ABROAD

Brahmavar Tenkumane PRAHLLADA SHETTY,

Director

Kohinoor Rolling Shutters & Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore.

Partner.

Gautam Industries, Bangalore. Visiting U.K., West Germany, Switzerland and all other Euro- pean Countries, On his Business Tour.

Wishing success:

Sadhana Industries. Hegde Industries. Welcome Associates, Hira Enterprises. Seetharam Shetty & Family. B. Vishwanath Shetty & Family. A. Gunapala Shetty & Family. S. N. Rai & Family.”

In the 70s ads were put in newspapers congratulating Indians who would be travelling abroad pic.twitter.com/O7Ekz16Lxy — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) April 9, 2024

The post has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views and 2400 likes. And people in the comment section shared their experiences on this topic.

One user wrote, ”You have no idea how tough it was to get a telephone, leave alone a passport. Getting a ticket and visa to go abroad was like winning the Olympics.”

You have no idea how tough it was to get a telephone, leave alone a passport.



— Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) April 9, 2024

Another one said, “It was a very, very big deal. When my grandparents used to travel back in the 70s, the entire extended family (I mean 30+ people) came to the airport, with food etc., had a nice picnic and waited there for hours till the plane took off.”

— SidK (@skangle) April 9, 2024

A third user added, ”Have seen them even in 90s and as late as even early 2000s.”

Have seen them even in 90s and as late as even early 2000s — Vidya Sagar Dadi (@dvsagarvsp) April 9, 2024

This happened even till 2008. I remember seeing in local newspaper.. — Sharath (@cbhtarahs) April 9, 2024

It’s in only for business trips. That’s the way to gain points for business — Valmiki (@VaLmikiroks) April 9, 2024