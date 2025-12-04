Throwback: When Modi First Met With Putin As Gujarat CM Alongside Vajpayee | See Pics

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India in four years will begin with private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. This will mark Putin's first official trip to India since the Ukraine war broke out in February 2022 as the Russian President last visited India in 2021.

The much-anticipated visit of Russian premier Vladimir Putin to India reminds us of his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that dates back to almost 25 years. In 2001, PM Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister flanked then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Moscow for the India-Russia Summit.

In old photographs of PM Modi and Putin that have gone viral ahead of their meeting, PM Modi can be seen signing a document sitting beside Vajpayee in one picture and he can be seen standing with the then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh in second picture.

Old photo of PM Modi and President Putin has surfaced on social media

During this visit in 2001, PM Modi also signed a protocol for cooperation between Gujarat and the Russian province of Astrakhan, focusing on areas such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, trade, science and technology, education, tourism, and culture. The ties were strengthened through several visits.

Advertisement

In 2006, Modi visited Astrakhan again and renewed the protocol for another five years during discussions with Governor Alexander Zhilkin. In 2009, he delivered a keynote address in Russian at the 9th Russian Oil and Gas Week conference, impressing Russian businessmen. These interactions laid a robust foundation for the Gujarat-Russia partnership, particularly in the energy and petrochemical sectors, benefiting the entire nation today.

It was in 2019 when PM Modi recalled the vivid memories of his 2001 Russia visit and remembered it was his first meeting with Vladimir Putin. He had stated that despite coming from a small state and relatively new to the international stage, President Putin treated him with great respect, which opened the doors to a lasting friendship. "However, Putin did not make me feel like I was less important; that I was from a small state or that I am new. He treated me amicably, as a friend. This opened the doors of friendship," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

How Putin's India visit will pan out?

As Putin embarks on two-day visit to India, his visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Putin will be participating in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and the visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.