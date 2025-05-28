Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi-NCR With Wind Speed 50-70 KMPH For Next 3 Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for the Delhi-NCR region for the next three days. The department has predicted gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-70 km per hour, accompanied by rainfall at isolated places.

Issuing the alert, the IMD stated, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha."

In another hazard warning, the IMD has predicted strong surface winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rainfall for multiple states.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, at places over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka.

Moreover, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, and Vidarbha.

States such as Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat, Marathwada, and North Interior Karnataka will also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Additionally, a thundersquall with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km per hour may occur at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour are very likely at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also very likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Strong surface winds are expected at isolated places in Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, and Lakshadweep.

Monsoon arrives two weeks in advance in Mumbai

On Monday, Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall as the monsoon arrived in the region two weeks ahead of schedule. Several parts of the city experienced severe water-logging, resulting in long traffic jams and commuters getting stranded.

To avoid driving through waterlogged roads, many vehicles were parked on flyovers as the heavy downpour continued to lash the city.