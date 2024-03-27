Advertisement

Viral News: A social media post is going viral, shows how a bunch of passengers who captured a reserved seat on a train's sleeper coach.

A post shared on social media platform X by @Shahrcasm is going viral now. The post comes with a caption says, “Sleeper coach, reserved s5, 22829 which departed from Ahmedabad a while ago. Without ticket People not moving and giving place to us with reserved ticket. Please help. Pnr number - 8413099794

@RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw”.

Advertisement

The post shares image of ticketless passengers daredevil act who captures reserved seats in side a train's sleeper coach.

Viral Post On Social Media:

Advertisement

Sleeper coach, reserved s5, 22829 which departed from Ahmedabad a while ago. Without ticket People not moving and giving place to us with reserved ticket. Please help. Pnr number - 8413099794 @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/NUhTvKIXWP — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 26, 2024

According to the ticketless passengers viral post the train departed from Ahemdabad and some ticketless passengers boarded the train, they are neither moving nor giving place for reserved passengers to sit.

Advertisement

The post also shares the PNR number of the seats reserved and tags rail seva and rail minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Social media users on the other hand are commenting expressing their views and experiences. One user writes, “This has become such a pain nowadays. Have been seeing same complaints every second day on twitter”.

Advertisement

Another user says, “Will bookmark this tweet to know if the situation eases or not by tweeting, as I have to travel in june for long with whole family. Hope it helps me learn if I have similar condition.”

screen grab of comment section