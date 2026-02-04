Tiger Attack Claims Child’s Life in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag; Schools Shut Till Feb 5

Rudraprayag: A tragic wildlife incident was reported from Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district after a tiger attacked and killed a young child, triggering panic in the area and prompting authorities to shut schools in nearby villages till February 5 as a precautionary measure.

The child, identified as Daksh, son of Hemant Bisht, was reportedly carried away by the big cat from the Sindarwani (Chhinka Nagrasu) area. An intensive search operation was launched immediately, involving multiple agencies. The child’s body was recovered at around 11 pm after several hours of night-long combing operations.

According to officials, a total of 20 Forest Department personnel, 14 members from DDRF and SDRF, six officials from the district administration, along with police teams, were deployed for the search. Seven teams jointly conducted the operation under the direction of District Magistrate Prateek Jain and the leadership of SDM Rudraprayag Sohan Singh Saini.

Senior officials, including the SDM, District Disaster Management Officer, Forest Department SDO, SHO, and District Information Officer, were present at the spot during the operation.

SDM Sohan Singh Saini said the child’s body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. He added that considering the continuing threat, the Forest Department will place cages at strategic locations based on villagers’ inputs, and continuous patrolling will be carried out to prevent further incidents.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over human-wildlife conflict in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand, particularly in areas close to forest boundaries.