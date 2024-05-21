Updated May 21st, 2024 at 18:28 IST
Tiger Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Car on Highway in Maharashtra | Disturbing Video Emerges
A tiger was killed in Maharashtra after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Bhandara-Gondia Highway, which passes through the Navegaon Nagzira sanctuary.
Nagpur: A tiger was killed in Maharashtra after being hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road on the Bhandara-Gondia Highway. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, wherein the injured tiger can be seen crawling away from the highway in severely injured condition.
According to the reports, the forest department officials were immediately informed about the incident, following which the injured tiger was rushed to Nagpur for further treatment. However, it died before reaching the hospital.
As per the information, the Bhandara-Gondia Highway passes through the Navegaon Nagzira sanctuary. The incident reportedly took place at night after a speeding vehicle hit an adult male tiger which was crossing the road.
It is being said that there are several sign boards alongside the highway, which warns people to drive slowly. However, the vehicle drivers are often spotted driving recklessly on the highway.
The incident reportedly took place on the single lane stretch of the National Highway NH-753, which is a narrow lane passing through the forest region.
