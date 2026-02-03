Tiger Revival In Roing: Big Cat Reclaims Traditional Habitat After Decades-Long Hiatus

Multiple sightings of two tigers on the main highway in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, have raised safety concerns among the people.

In the last few days, multiple videos have surfaced where the tigers have been revived and can be seen walking or sitting by the roadside, undeterred by the movement of vehicles.

In a recent incident reported last night, an abandoned bike was spotted next to a tiger; it is suspected that the biker was attacked by the tiger.

However, nothing conclusive has been found so far, and the forest and district administration are investigating.

Advertisement

The area is a continuous forest bed with ends stretching as vast as over 5000 sq km.

The area is close to the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary and has been a traditional home of the tigers, but the recent sightings have confirmed their comeback to their habitat after a long hiatus.

Advertisement

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a top official of the State said, “We are undertaking all precautionary measures and efforts are on to relocate the tiger.

Experts from all over the State are working to relocate it. We are also confirming the number of sightings and the actual number of tigers. The teams are well equipped with all protective gear.”