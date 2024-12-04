Published 16:40 IST, December 4th 2024
Tiger Spotted in Assam's Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, CM Himanta Shares First Pic
Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared pictures of a tiger who was spotted in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
CM shared images of a tiger on his social media account 'X.' He shared the pictures of the tiger clicked in the night with a beautiful caption that says, “While worldwide there is habitat loss of wild animals, in Assam it keeps on expanding!
In a first, a tiger has been camera-trapped in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, further validating Assam's stringent wildlife protection and rigorous habitat management practices.”
It was the first time when a tiger was spotted in the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam. CM also shared how the government and other officials are determined to protect Assam's natural habitat using best management practices.
According to global reports, there are about 5,574 tigers remaining in the wild worldwide.
Quick Facts About Tigers:
- Tigers can use there ears to communicate.
- Tigers stripes are unique and does not match with any other tiger.
- India is home of over half the world’s population of tigers.
Declining populations of tigers worldwide make them one of the most endangered animals on the planet, constantly under the threat of becoming obsolete. The world's most powerful and influential organisations are doing their best to save tigers worldwide.
Updated 16:40 IST, December 4th 2024