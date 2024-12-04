Tiger Spotted in Assam's Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, CM Himanta Shares First Pic

Assam: Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared pictures of a tiger who was spotted in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday.

CM shared images of a tiger on his social media account 'X.' He shared the pictures of the tiger clicked in the night with a beautiful caption that says, “While worldwide there is habitat loss of wild animals, in Assam it keeps on expanding!

In a first, a tiger has been camera-trapped in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, further validating Assam's stringent wildlife protection and rigorous habitat management practices.”

It was the first time when a tiger was spotted in the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam. CM also shared how the government and other officials are determined to protect Assam's natural habitat using best management practices.

According to global reports, there are about 5,574 tigers remaining in the wild worldwide.

Quick Facts About Tigers:

Tigers can use there ears to communicate.

Tigers stripes are unique and does not match with any other tiger.

India is home of over half the world’s population of tigers.