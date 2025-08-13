Time For Decisive Action: Supreme Court's Historic Order On Stray Dogs | Full Text

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, citing a grim situation and systematic failure of authorities to address the issue over the past two decades. The Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to pick and relocate stray dogs from all localities in Delhi. The court's order pressed on the need for urgent action to protect public safety, particularly for vulnerable groups such as visually impaired persons, young children, and the elderly.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan gave a clear order asking all localities to be made free of stray dogs, and there should not be any compromise. The SC's decision was driven by the alarming rise in dog bite incidents and rabies cases in the national capital. The court noted that the streets should not be vulnerable places, and it's the judiciary's responsibility to uphold the principles of justice, conscience, and equity.

The bench also warned that any individual or organisation hindering the relocation drive will face strict action, including contempt proceedings.

The top court’s order has been welcomed by many as a long-overdue measure to address public safety, but several others have raised concerns about the feasibility and humanity of the decision. The animal rights activists argued that the mass removal of stray dogs will not solve the problem and may even lead to unintended consequences, such as the vacuum effect, where new, unvaccinated dogs may move into the area.

Amidst protests over the decision, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), BR Gavai, has promised to review the order, following concern and criticism from animal welfare advocates.

Here's the full Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs

Here are ten quotes from the Supreme Court order: