‘Time To Set The Record Straight On India’s History’: Amit Shah Urges Historians

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah , on Thursday, explained the importance of India's rich cultural heritage and its significance in defining the country's boundaries during the book launch of 'J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages' in Delhi. Amit Shah stressed that India's history spans thousands of years, with contributions to global civilisations. However, he asserted that India’s history was distorted during British rule to make Indians forget their cultural and unified past.

Talking about the cultural connections between different regions of India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Union Home Minister Shah said that India is the only nation in the world which is a 'Geo-cultural' country, and the boundaries are defined because of culture.

Attempts Were Made To Make Us Forget India's History: Amit Shah

Addressing the event, the Home Minister said, “The history of all corners of our country is thousands of years old, and activities were done to give something to the civilisations of the world. During the time of dependence, attempts were made to make us forget this. A myth was propagated that this nation was never united and the idea of independence was redundant. A lot of people also accepted this falsehood.”

“The definition of our country written in history during British rule was wrong because of their lack of knowledge. The existence of all nations of the world is geopolitical. They are formed by boundaries, as a result of either a war or an agreement. India is the only nation in the world that is a ‘Geo-cultural’ boundaries are defined because of culture. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gandhar to Odisha and Bengal to Assam, we are connected because of our culture. Those who define a country as something geopolitical, cannot define our country," Shah emphasised.

He also underscored the importance of understanding India's true history, particularly regarding Kashmir. "To understand Bharat, the facts connecting our country need to be understood. To analyse where Kashmir and Ladakh were by twisting the facts based on who ruled it, who lived here, and what agreements were signed, is pointless and only historians with a crooked vision of history can do this.”

Kashmir Always An Inseparable Part Of India: Amit Shah

“The 10,000-year-old culture of India spread in all areas was also present in Kashmir. When 8000-year-old books mention Kashmir and Jhelum, then no one can comment on to whom Kashmir belongs. Kashmir is and has always been an inseparable part of India. No one can separate it using sections of law. Attempts were made to separate it using law but those sections were abrogated in the flow of time and all obstacles were removed," the Home Ministry also mentioned the abrogation of Article 370.

Additionally, Shah encouraged historians to write about India's extensive history with facts and pride. "History is always vast and bitter. There was a period of 150 years when the meaning of history was from Delhi Dariba to Balli Maran and from Lutyens to Gymkhana, the history was limited to this. It is the time to free ourselves from the history written to please the rulers. I appeal to the historians of India to write about our thousands of years old history with facts and present it in front of the world with pride."

The book 'J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages' presents a detailed account of the region's history, including its cultural and Buddhist heritage. “Kashmir is also an integrated part of the Buddhist journey that went from Nepal to Afghanistan. All the history from Buddhism, to demolished temples, to the use of Sanskrit, to the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, to Dogra reign, to the mistakes made after 1947 and to their rectification, all the 8000 years of history are included in this book," Home Minister Amit Shah stated.

PM Modi's Strong Resolution Abrogated Article 370: Amit Shah

Loading...

Speaking on Article 370, he labelled it as a major obstacle to Kashmir's integration with the rest of India and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's strong resolution for abrogating the article, which he claimed sowed the seeds of separatism and terrorism in the valley.

According to the Home Minister, the abrogation of Article 370 has led to a significant reduction in terrorism, with a 70% decrease in terrorist activities. He also credited the PM Modi government's efforts to control terrorism and demolish the terror ecosystem in the valley.