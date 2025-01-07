Timeline of Delhi Elections: From Announcement to Results

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The announcement sets the stage for a fierce triangular contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and Congress gear up for a battle for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.

Delhi Polls on February 5, ECI Announces Schedule

The ECI provided a detailed timeline for the polls:

Notification date : January 10, 2025

: January 10, 2025 Last date for filing nominations: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Scrutiny of nominations : January 18, 2025

: January 18, 2025 Last date for withdrawal of nominations: January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025 Polling date : February 5, 2025

: February 5, 2025 Counting of votes: February 8, 2025

A Three-way Contest

This election marks a high-stakes battle for Delhi, with AAP seeking a third consecutive term under Arvind Kejriwal , while BJP and Congress aim to unseat the ruling party. AAP had dominated the 2020 Assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats, leaving just eight for the BJP. Congress drew a blank last time but is determined to make a comeback in this contest.

All three parties have expressed confidence in securing victory, setting the stage for an intense political showdown.

Over 1.55 Crore Voters in Delhi