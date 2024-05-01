New Delhi: Over 8 schools received bomb threats on Wednesday, creating panic in the schools and the nearby areas of the national capital. The Delhi Police immediately rushed to the spot and bomb detection and disposal squads were also dispatched. Searches are underway, however, no bomb has been found as of yet.

This is the not the first time that the national capital is gripped with panic over bomb threats. On Tuesday, bomb threat was received by Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital located in Shahdara. The threat was received via an email. One of the Chacha Nehru hospital's staff members alerted the authorities upon receiving the ominous email around 10 am.

In March this year, Ram Lal Anand College of the Delhi university received bomb threats which later out to be hoax. A staff member of the college had received a call on WhatsApp at around 9:34 am. As the police got information, an ambulance, bomb detection team and disposal squad was rushed to the college. The Police also conducted searches across the campus for more than three hours. As no bomb was discovered the Delhi Police declared it a hoax.

Over 8 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat

Schools including Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email on Wednesday. Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 also received a similar bomb threat via email.

All the schools which received bomb threats have been evacuated and Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email. The Police believes that a single person was behind all the emails to different schools, said sources. As the local police of the area received information about the emails, bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service were rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, however, no bomb was recovered as of yet.

#WATCH | Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad conduct checking at Delhi Public School, Noida, which received an email regarding a bomb threat this morning. pic.twitter.com/NqTA66phah — ANI (@ANI)

Police Asks Parents to Remain Calm



DCP South West Rohit Meena requested the parents to not pamic and maintain calm. He suspected that the case seems to be of mass email, adding that the technical team is investigating the same. "I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic. We are getting each and every school checked and are in contact with the school administration..." he said.

"We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email. Through the initial investigation, it seems that this is a mass email," said DCP South West Rohit Meena.

#WATCH | On bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, DCP South West Rohit Meena says, "We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15 am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is… pic.twitter.com/Plephu9URT — ANI (@ANI)



DCP Central, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic."



Fire Officer JB Singh declared bomb threat to Mayur Vihar's Mother Mary School hoax. "We received a call regarding a bomb from the school (Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar) . Checking has been done, but nothing was found. It was a hoax call. One fire tender, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Police are present at the spot," he said.