'Tiranga Has Replaced Red Flag': PM Modi on Successful Counter-insurgency Operations Against Maoists

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the 'red flag' representing Maoist hold in various districts of India has been replaced with Tiranga, given the recent mass surrender of Naxalites.

"They (Naxalites) have given up arms and accepted the constitution. The conditions have changed. In Bijapur's Chikkapali village, after seven decades, electricity came. In a village of Abujhmarh, after independence, a school is being built. Tiranga has replaced the red flag," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally at the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur.

Expressing solidarity, PM Modi expressed pain over the sufferings endured by the Adivasi community in Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism. He claimed that those who claim to follow the constitution and talk about social justice have committed injustice against the Adivasis to further their own political interests.

"The Adivasi society in Chhattisgarh has contributed immensely to the development of the country. I am glad that Chhattisgarh is freeing itself from the clutches of Naxalism and Maoist terrorism. The sufferings you endured for the last 55 years due to Naxalism are painful. Those who pretend to follow the constitution, those who cry crocodile tears in the name of social justice, they did injustice to you for their own political benefit," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that Chhattisgarh didn't witness road infrastructure development due to the presence of Maoism, which enabled the killings of teachers and doctors working in the area. This is why, he added, "when we came to power in 2014, we pledged to get India rid of Maoism."

"Because of Maoism, for a long time, the Adivasi areas in Chhattisgarh didn't witness road infrastructure development. No education or hospital was there. The teachers and doctors were killed. For decades, those who ruled left you to fend for yourself while they sat in AC rooms enjoying their life. However, Modi couldn't let Adivasi brothers destroy themselves in this game of violence," the PM said.

PM Modi stated that the number of districts under Maoist control has been reduced to three, compared to 150 over 11 years ago. He added that those who had picked up arms and had bounties of crores and lakhs of rupees on their heads have joined the mainstream after surrendering. "Today, the results can be seen. Eleven years ago, India's 150 districts were under Maoist control. Of them, only three districts are under their control. I guarantee that the day is not far when India and Chhattisgarh will be rid of Maoism. Those who chose violence are surrendering. Over 20 Naxals returned to the mainstream a few days ago in Kanker. On October 17, 200 Naxals surrendered in Bastar. Dozens of them have given up arms across the country in the recent past," he said.

Earlier in October 2025, the Union Home Ministry said the number of Left-Wing Extremism-affected (LWE) districts has now come down to 11 from 18 earlier this year. The three districts identified by the government as still being most affected are all in Chhattisgarh: Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur. In 2013, there were 126 LWE-affected districts, and following continuous operations, the number was restricted to 18 in April 2025.