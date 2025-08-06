Tiruchirappalli's Selva Brindha Donates Record 300 Litres Of Breast Milk, Saving Countless Newborn Lives

Tiruchirappalli: A 33-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli has donated an astonishing 300.17 litres of breast milk, ensuring that the lives of thousands of premature and sick newborn babies were saved. The woman has been identified as Selva Brindha, a homemaker whose heartwarming tale of selflessness and compassion over 22 months has earned her a spot in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. Her humanitarian act has saved the lives of thousands of premature and sick newborn babies, bringing hope and joy to countless families.

Reports suggested that Selva Brindha's journey as a breast milk donor began when her second child was born with neonatal jaundice and was admitted to the NICU. During this time, she was asked to pump her breast milk and feed her child, and excess milk was given to other NICU babies with her permission. Her experience during that time stirred a desire in her to donate breast milk and make a difference in the lives of other newborns.

Record-Breaking Breast Milk Donation

Selva Brindha's breast milk donation, with the help of an NGO, reached neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the state, benefiting thousands of premature and sick newborn babies. Her dedication and selflessness have been recognised by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, which have certified her as the record breast milk donor in India.

Selva's humanitarian act is deemed an example of the power of kindness and generosity. Her message to all new mothers is clear when she said, "Many preterm babies are admitted to the NICU due to health issues... Breast milk donation plays a vital role at this time... I request all new mothers to donate breast milk and make a difference in the lives of these precious babies."