Tirupati Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Daughters Before Attempting Suicide

Tirupati: A gruesome incident in Tirupati's Madhya Nayanapalli in Pakala mandal, located in Andhra Pradesh, has shaken the entire village, as a man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before attempting to commit suicide. The incident has sent a shockwave across the village, leaving the neighbours and the family members stunned. The man has been identified as Giri, who allegedly murdered his wife, Hemalatha, and their two daughters.

According to the police, the man sustained grievous injuries during the suicide attempt and has been hospitalised for treatment. The police stated that the villagers claimed that the man killed both his daughters, but the elder daughter is missing, and the police are trying to trace her.

According to police sources, Giri reportedly pushed his wife and daughters into a well, resulting in the deaths of Hemalatha and the younger daughter. The elder daughter is still missing, and a search operation is currently underway to locate her. The locals stated that they rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident, where they found Giri struggling for life, having attempted to slit his own throat.

Giri is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be out of danger. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the incident. Pakala Inspector Sudharshan Prasad confirmed that Giri killed his wife and daughters by pushing them into a well.

The incident is believed to have occurred when Giri, in a fit of rage or despair, pushed his wife and daughters into the well. The exact motive behind the heinous act is still unclear, and the police are investigating the incident to determine the incident. The police are gathering evidence to ascertain the events leading up to the tragedy.

The police investigation is ongoing, with Inspector Sudharshan Prasad leading the efforts to uncover the truth behind the incident. The police are also trying to locate the elder daughter, who is still missing.