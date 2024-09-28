sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Tirupati Laddu Row: Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Prasad' Samples Collected for Testing

Published 08:55 IST, September 28th 2024

Tirupati Laddu Row: Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Prasad' Samples Collected for Testing

The FDA has collected samples of 'elaichi daana' from Ayodhya's Ram Temple for testing amid concerns over the purity of temple offerings.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ayodhya celebrates Lord Ram’s homecoming
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

08:55 IST, September 28th 2024