Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi Railway Line to Be Doubled: ₹1,332 Cr Project to Boost Pilgrim, Freight, & Green Mobility

New Delhi: In a major infrastructure push, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the much-anticipated doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line, spanning 104 km across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. With an investment of approximately ₹1,332 crore, this ambitious railway project is set to transform connectivity, boost regional economies, and significantly cut carbon emissions.
Currently, a busy single line that connects religious and industrial hubs, the doubling of this route is expected to decongest traffic, improve train speed, and enhance reliability on one of the busiest railway corridors in southern India. Once completed, it will add around 113 kilometers to the Indian Railways network and make travel smoother for both passengers and freight operators.
This railway line isn’t just about cargo—it’s a lifeline for millions of pilgrims. Tirupati, home to the iconic Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, welcomes an average of 75,000 devotees daily, with numbers surging to 1.5 lakh during festivals. The upgraded line will also improve access to other spiritual hotspots like Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, and the historic Chandragiri Fort.
Passing through three districts and benefiting nearly 400 villages, the project will touch the lives of around 14 lakh people. From agriculture to cement, coal to minerals, the line is key to transporting major commodities and could carry up to 4 million tonnes of additional freight traffic annually.
During its construction phase, the project will generate an estimated 35 lakh human-days of employment, offering a significant boost to the local workforce.
What makes this project even more remarkable is its alignment with India’s climate goals. Part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, it aims to reduce India’s carbon footprint. The doubling is expected to cut CO₂ emissions by 20 crore kilograms each year and save 4 crore litres of oil imports annually — the environmental impact of which is equivalent to planting 1 crore trees.
