Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi Railway Line to Be Doubled: ₹1,332 Cr Project to Boost Pilgrim, Freight, & Green Mobility

New Delhi: In a major infrastructure push, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the much-anticipated doubling of the Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line, spanning 104 km across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. With an investment of approximately ₹1,332 crore, this ambitious railway project is set to transform connectivity, boost regional economies, and significantly cut carbon emissions.

More Tracks, More Opportunities

Currently, a busy single line that connects religious and industrial hubs, the doubling of this route is expected to decongest traffic, improve train speed, and enhance reliability on one of the busiest railway corridors in southern India. Once completed, it will add around 113 kilometers to the Indian Railways network and make travel smoother for both passengers and freight operators.

Pilgrim Power: Tirupati and Beyond

This railway line isn’t just about cargo—it’s a lifeline for millions of pilgrims. Tirupati, home to the iconic Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, welcomes an average of 75,000 devotees daily, with numbers surging to 1.5 lakh during festivals. The upgraded line will also improve access to other spiritual hotspots like Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, and the historic Chandragiri Fort.

Boost for Villages, Trade & Jobs

Passing through three districts and benefiting nearly 400 villages, the project will touch the lives of around 14 lakh people. From agriculture to cement, coal to minerals, the line is key to transporting major commodities and could carry up to 4 million tonnes of additional freight traffic annually.

During its construction phase, the project will generate an estimated 35 lakh human-days of employment, offering a significant boost to the local workforce.

Green Push Under PM-Gati Shakti