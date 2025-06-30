Tiruppur Woman Dies By Suicide Just 78 Days After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Tiruppur: A shocking case of alleged dowry harassment and suicide has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, where a 27-year-old woman died by suicide on Saturday, 29 June—just 78 days after her wedding.

Tiruppur Woman Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Rithanya, daughter of Annadurai, a real estate businessman, was married on 11 April 2025 to Kavin Kumar (28), the grandson of a senior Congress leader in Tiruppur.

The wedding was a grand celebration, with the bride’s family gifting 300 sovereigns of gold and a Volvo SUV worth ₹70 lakh to the groom’s side, bringing the total expenditure to over ₹2.5 crore.

Rithanya and Kavin's wedding picture with family

According to Rithanya's father, within 10 days after the wedding, her in-laws allegedly began demanding another 200 sovereigns of gold and continuously harassed her.

Rithanya's family had agreed to give 500 Sovereign of gold but were able to give 300 sovereign during her wedding in April and the family tortured them for the rest 200 to be given.

Abuse Behind Closed Doors

Soon after moving into her husband’s home in Palangarai, Rithanya began facing emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. Her in-laws allegedly demanded the remaining gold within 10 days of the wedding

“She was forced to stand for hours as punishment for trivial matters”, her father added.

Rithanya with husband Kavin Kumar in photo

Her husband allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her if she spoke out; although she returned to her parents’ home, the abuse continued through pressure and manipulation.

Visited Temple Before Death

On 29 June, Rithanya visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Perumal temple in Thalakkarai, bought prasadam for her parents, and drove toward another temple in Mondipalayam.

Near Chettipudur, locals found Rithanya unconscious in her car, frothing at the mouth. She had reportedly consumed pesticide tablets commonly used for coconut trees plantation.

Rithanya was rushed to Avinashi Government Hospital, where she was later declared dead by the doctors.

Messages Sent To Father

Before her death, Rithanya sent seven WhatsApp voice messages to her father, in which she apologised for her decision and blamed her husband and in-laws for her suffering.

Rithanya’s family and supporters staged a road blockade outside the hospital, demanding justice.

Police have arrested Kavin Kumar, his father Eeswaramoorthy, and mother Chitradevi under charges of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.