Published 12:39 IST, September 21st 2024
TISS Mumbai Students Protest Suspension of PhD scholar, Allege Police Action on Campus
Students of TISS have alleged police action when they staged a protest during a convocation ceremony on its campus here against the suspension of PhD scholar
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Students of TISS have alleged police action when they staged a protest during a convocation ceremony on its campus here against the suspension of PhD scholar | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:39 IST, September 21st 2024