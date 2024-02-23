'Scared' TMC After Sandeshkhali Uprising Dumps 2000 Voters Cards in Chakdaha, Claims Suvendu

"After the Sandeshkhali Uprising, the TMC goons got scared and tried to dump and dispose”, said Suvendu. | Image: X @SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday has claimed that approximately 2000 Voter Cards were discovered dumped along the roadside in Chakdaha, Nadia District.

“The Election Commission should take cognisance of the incident immediately”, the Bengal LoP added in his post on X. Further as he Asked the ECI to act Adhikari said, "There is a culture in WB that the local level TMC goons usually snatch away the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voter Cards before elections, in order to rig the polls."

"After the Sandeshkhali Uprising, the TMC goons got scared and tried to dump and dispose of these Voter Cards fearing the worst if the people of Chakdaha unite against them”, he speculated.