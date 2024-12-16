TMC Condemns Hakim's Remark On Muslim Percentage, Distances Itself From It

Kolkata: Amid criticism over a controversial remark of senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on the Muslim percentage in the population, the ruling party in the state on Monday distanced itself from his statements and condemned them.

A controversy erupted after a purported video surfaced on Saturday of Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata and the state's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, addressing a gathering of minority students.

In the speech, Hakim reportedly said, "In West Bengal, we (Muslims) are 33 per cent and nationwide, we are 17 per cent." Advocating that minorities should strive to reach a position where they can assert themselves more forcefully and their call for justice is acknowledged, Hakim had said, "We may be minorities numerically, but by Allah's grace, we can become so powerful that we will not need to hold candlelight rallies for justice. We will be in a position where we will become the majority in the true sense of empowerment." A video of Hakim's speech went viral, but its authenticity could not be independently verified by PTI.

Reacting sharply, the Trinamool Congress issued a statement on X on Monday distancing itself from Hakim's remarks.

"The All India Trinamool Congress firmly disassociates itself from and strongly condemns the statement made by Shri Firhad Hakim, MIC GoWB, at an event day before yesterday. These comments do not reflect the party's position or ideology. Our commitment to peace, unity, and communal harmony remains unwavering. Any remarks that threaten the social fabric of West Bengal will be met with strict measures," the party said in a post.

The remarks triggered a political storm, with opposition parties, particularly the BJP, accusing Hakim of attempting to stir communal sentiments.

BJP's West Bengal president and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, said, "This statement is not only divisive but also points towards creating a situation similar to Bangladesh. It is an open call to communal hatred." Sources within the TMC said that the party's top brass expressed displeasure with Hakim's remarks, which came at a time when the party has been trying to counter the BJP's Hindutva politics.

Speaking informally to party colleagues, Hakim reportedly said his remarks were misinterpreted.

Hakim reportedly told party leaders that he was not speaking about a numerical majority. He was addressing the socio-economic backwardness of minorities and urging them to focus on education and skill development to become more empowered. He said he only meant that if minorities work hard and receive Allah's blessings, they can progress and gain respect in society, sources said.

Despite Hakim's clarification, the controversy has caused ripples within the TMC.

Political observers believe that the remarks have added to the challenges faced by the party, especially at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been projecting herself as a leader of inclusive governance by engaging with all communities.

Political analysts noted that Banerjee's recent efforts, such as overseeing the construction of a Jagannath temple in Digha, were aimed at countering the BJP's Hindutva narrative.

"Hakim's comments have complicated the party's messaging," a party functionary admitted on condition of anonymity.

On the sidelines of a programme on Sunday, Hakim had said, "I am a diehard secular and patriotic Indian. No one can question my secular values and love for my country. Period." However, when approached by journalists on Monday, he refused to comment, saying, "I have nothing to say on this matter." The BJP, on the other hand, has seized the opportunity to target the TMC.

Majumdar said, "Hakim's statement is an indication of implementing Sharia law in India. Such communal rhetoric is unacceptable and dangerous." On Saturday, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had defended Hakim, saying his comments were misinterpreted.

"What he meant is the uplift of a large number of minority community members so they can join mainstream society and contribute to nation-building," Ghosh had said.