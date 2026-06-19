TMC Delegation Led by Abhishek Banerjee Meets Lok Sabha Speaker Over Rebel MPs' Demands Seeking Separate Seating Arrangements

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, accompanied by senior party MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday amid an emerging internal rift within the party.

Sources said that the meeting focused on a petition filed by a group of 20 rebel TMC MPs seeking separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and formal recognition for a new political outfit called NCPI. The Speaker is expected to take a decision on the petition before the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament in July.

The delegation, which included prominent TMC faces such as Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, represented the core leadership loyal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The discussions reportedly addressed the proposal by the rebel faction of 20 MPs to merge with the NCPI and extend support to the NDA alliance.

According to sources, the Speaker heard representations from both sides before reserving his decision.

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