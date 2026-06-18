Former TMC Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Quizzed Over Mismanagement of Lionel Messi Kolkata Event, BJP Demands Fair Probe

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Sports Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas appeared before the Bidhannagar Police for questioning on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities during Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour' event in Kolkata.

The development has intensified calls for accountability, with state BJP leaders urging a thorough investigation into claims of public deception and event mismanagement.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday launched a sharp attack over the controversy surrounding the football icon's India Tour-Kolkata edition, alleging large-scale mismanagement, financial irregularities and damage to Bengal's image, while stating that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said the incident involving Messi and the manner in which the event was handled had led to public anger and embarrassment for the state.

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"The incident that happened regarding Messi and the way he was treated... The way crores of rupees were collected from the people, but people did not get a chance to see Messi. Bengal was defamed a lot. So, an inquiry is going on for that. Messi's name also came up, which prompted a mail from Messi's team that he was not involved in this in any way... The people who brought him here earned both name and money; now the responsibility is theirs," Ghosh said.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Soumitra Khan emphasised that the state administration must fulfil its duty.

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"This is the state administration's job, and the state administration will look into it. We want anyone who has done wrong to the public to be arrested," he said.

The controversy stems from the chaotic Kolkata leg of Messi's tour in December 2025 at the Salt Lake Stadium. What was expected to be a landmark football spectacle turned sour when the Argentine superstar left the venue early, leaving thousands of ticket-holding fans furious. Eyewitnesses reported fans pelting bottles, attempting to breach gates, and resorting to vandalism, including attempts to damage the pitch-side tent and goalposts. Police had to use mild force to disperse the agitated crowd.

Organiser Satadru Dutta, who filed a formal complaint against Biswas and others in May, has levelled serious allegations of misconduct, ticket misuse, and security lapses. Dutta claims he faced undue pressure to issue access cards and alleged that unauthorised individuals gained entry despite his oversight of access controls. He also accused Biswas and his associates of misusing tickets, with some allegedly sold in the black market.

"The Sports Minister Arup Biswas, who took a ticket from me, I suspect, sold them in the black. He subjected me to severe threats regarding the issuance of access cards," Dutta told ANI.

He further alleged that even after he refused additional access cards, people still entered the venue, raising questions about internal collusion. Dutta has criticised the police response and vowed to pursue legal recourse, including a ₹50 crore damages suit and a separate defamation case.

"They made a scapegoat out of me. The investigation must be unbiased," he added.