Mamata 'File Chori' Row | 'Asked To Stop Probe, Forcefully Confined Officers': ED In Plea Against CM Banerjee Over I-PAC Raids

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a plea filed in the Calcutta High Court against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged serious obstruction during raids, claiming Banerjee, accompanied by State Police, entered the search premises forcibly and removed crucial documents and electronic evidence and left the premises at about 12:15 PM.

Republic accessed the ED's petition on Mamata ‘file chori’ where the agency has also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Chief Minister Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee had yesterday stormed into the premises of political consultancy firm Indian Pac Consulting Private Limited (I-PAC) and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain where the ED was carrying out searches in connection with a money laundering case.

ED, in its plea further, claimed that despite making categorical request for not interfering with the ongoing search proceedings under PMLA, Mamata entered the premises.

The ED statement read, “Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.”

Amid the obstruction, the agency further learnt that the officers of the Enforcement Directorate were not allowed to perform their lawful duties and were obstructed to carry out the same and were forcefully confined inside the search premises

Several FIRs filed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that multiple FIRs were filed in bad faith specifically to target its officers. According to the agency, these legal actions were intended to intimidate staff and obstruct them from performing their official duties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency also mentioned that the search was based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's Kolkata unit's FIR No. RC0102020A0022 dated November 27, 2020, against Anup Majee and others, for which the ED had recorded Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) vide ECIR/17/HIU/2020 dated November 28, 2020.

During the investigation, ED said, it was revealed that the coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majee used to steal and illegally excavate coal from ECL leasehold areas of West Bengal.

"Thereafter, this coal was sold at various factories and plants located in Bankura, Bardhaman, Purulia and other districts of West Bengal. Investigation revealed that a large part of this coal was sold to Shakambhari Group of companies," it said.

"Investigation revealed a link with Hawala operators as well. Multiple pieces of evidence, including statements of various persons, confirmed the hawala nexus. Investigation revealed that one hawala operator linked to layering of proceeds of crime of coal smuggling had facilitated transactions of Tens of Crores of Rupees to Indian Pac Consulting Private Limited."

It further said the persons linked to the generation of coal smuggling proceeds, hawala operators and handlers are covered in the PMLA search on January 8, 2026

"I-PAC is also one of the entities linked to Hawala money. During today's action, six premises in West Bengal and four premises in Delhi are covered."

Chargesheet Filed

The CBI filed a Chargesheet in the proceedings emanating from the FIR before the Ld. Special Judge, CBI, Asansol, against about 40 persons under Section 120B read with Sections 379, 409, 420, 467, 468, 411, 413 and 414 of the IPC, Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the PC Act, Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals [Development and Regulation] Act, 1957.

ED alleged that tangible evidence uncovered during the inquiry indicates that no less than Rs. 20 crore in illicit funds was funneled to I-PAC via hawala networks.

To follow the money trail, investigators raided I-PAC and other entities involved in the coal smuggling case to determine how the "proceeds of crime" were spent.

Search was interrupted

While seizing digital evidence linked to the money-laundering probe, the search was interrupted at 11:15 AM by IPS officer Priyobrato, alleged ED. The Deputy Commissioner informed the search party that the police had received a complaint accusing them of trespassing on the property.

The ED had moved the Calcutta High Court yesterday, seeking urgent intervention against what it described as the "unconstitutional interference" of the state government in a federal investigation.