TMC Leader's Husband Arrested with Radioactive Material, DRDO Documents in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The security forces arrested the husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Belgachi village, located in the Naxalbari block of Darjeeling district, West Bengal on November 26. The accused was caught with confidential DRDO documents and radioactive material.

The accused has been identified as Francis Ekka, the husband of Amrita Ekka, a member of the Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti, according to reports.

A joint team of police and army officials recovered a large quantity of radioactive Californium and confidential DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) documents from Francis. The value of 1 gram of Californium is reportedly ₹17 crores.

Francis Ekka was also charged with smuggling DRDO documents. It is believed that he has been involved in anti-national activities for an extended period and has links with foreign entities.

"The house is sealed. Some important documents and chemicals have been recovered," informed Kurseong Additional SP Abhishek Roy, adding that Francis Ekka is currently being interrogated by the joint team of police and the army.