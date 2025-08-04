TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Fires Back At Mahua Moitra For Dehumanising Language, Quits As TMC Chief Whip

Kolkata: The verbal spat between TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and her party colleague Mahua Moitra has surged to a boiling level, with both firing verbal accusations at each other. Meanwhile, in a scathing attack on his party colleague Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at her for her recent remarks, accusing her of using dehumanising language and stooping to personal attacks. The verbal spat between the two TMC MPs has escalated, with Banerjee reportedly announcing his resignation as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

TMC Lok Sabha MP from the Serampore constituency, Kalyan Banerjee's strong words came in response to Mahua Moitra's comments in a public podcast, where she allegedly compared him to a "pig". In a post on X on Monday, he condemned Moitra's language, saying it reflected a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse. "Those who think invective can replace substance should take a hard look at the kind of politics they are practising - and the hollowness it exposes," Banerjee said.

MP Kalyan Banerjee also hit out at Moitra for labelling a male colleague as "sexually frustrated", saying it was outright abuse. "Labelling a male colleague as ‘sexually frustrated’ isn’t boldness — it’s outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it’s dismissed or even applauded. Let’s be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender," Banerjee stated.

Resignation As Chief Whip From Lok Sabha

Amidst the ongoing verbal feud with Mahua Moitra, Banerjee, in a surprise move, also reportedly announced his resignation as the TMC's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, citing a lack of coordination among party MPs. "I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," the TMC MP asserted.

Meanwhile, the verbal spat between Banerjee and Moitra has exposed the internal conflicts within the TMC. The party's ability to present a united front will be crucial in the coming days, and the fallout from this incident may have implications for the party's strategy and decision-making.

Here's What Kalyan Banerjee Said:

I have taken note of the recent personal remarks made by Ms. Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a "pig", is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse.

Those who think invective can replace substance should take a hard look at the kind of politics they are practising - and the hollowness it exposes. When a public representative stoops to name-calling and coarse innuendo, it reflects not strength, but insecurity.

Let me state this clearly: What I did speak about were questions of public accountability and personal conduct, which every public figure must be prepared to face — man or woman. If those facts are inconvenient or uncomfortable, it does not justify branding legitimate criticism as "misogyny" to escape scrutiny.

Labelling a male colleague as ‘sexually frustrated’ isn’t boldness — it’s outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it’s dismissed or even applauded. Let’s be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender. Such remarks are not just indecent, they reinforce a toxic double standard where men are expected to silently endure what would never be tolerated if roles were reversed.

If Ms. Moitra thinks that flinging gutter insults will mask her own failures or distract from serious questions about her record, she is deluding herself. Those who rely on abuse instead of answers are not champions of democracy - they are its embarrassment, and the people of this country can see through that act.

Banerjee-Moitra Verbal Conflict Exposes Party's Deep-Seated Tensions

The verbal conflict between Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, has been escalating ever since they disagreed on remarks made regarding the brutal gang-rape case at South Calcutta Law College.