TMC Refuses To Send Representative On India's Global Diplomatic Mission Against Terrorism After Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: After India's mighty strike on terrorism inside Pakistan, the Indian government has embarked on a mission to convey its unwavering stance against terrorism to the world. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the nation and highlighted the growing threat of cross-border terrorism, the Narendra Modi government launched Operation Sindoor, a bold and decisive counter-terror operation. In the aftermath of this attack and operation, the Centre has announced the dispatch of seven all-party delegations to prominent global capitals, including member countries of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to expose Pakistan's agenda of spreading terrorism and India's countermeasures. However, the initiative has suffered a setback with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) refusing to send any representative from the party on India's diplomatic mission against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

However, the TMC's decision to abstain from the all-party delegations has been communicated to the central government, with the party instructing its Lok Sabha MP Yusuf Pathan not to participate in the official visit. Despite being included in one of the delegations, Pathan will not be part of the diplomatic effort. The party has not provided an official reason for its decision, leaving room for speculation about the motivations behind this move.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted innocent civilians, was a grim example of the persistent threat of terrorism that India faces. The attack, which was carried out by LeT terrorists backed by Pakistan's ISI, resulted in the loss of 26 precious lives and demanded the need for a strong and united response against terrorism. In response to this attack, the Indian government launched Operation Sindoor, a cross-border counter-terror operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and bringing those responsible for the attack to justice.

Operation Sindoor showcased India's determination to take decisive action against terrorism and its sponsors. The operation sent a strong message to terrorists and their handlers that India will not tolerate any form of terrorism and will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens. The success of Operation Sindoor has been a big morale booster for the Indian security forces and has demonstrated India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

After Operation Sindoor, the government's initiative to dispatch seven all-party delegations to key nations around the world is a major step towards building diplomatic support for India's position on terrorism. The delegations will be led by senior leaders from across the political spectrum, including Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda from the BJP, Sanjay Kumar Jha from the JDU, Kanimozhi from the DMK, Supriya Sule from the NCP-SP, and Shrikant Shinde from the Shiv Sena. A total of 51 political leaders, including sitting MPs and former Union ministers, will visit 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels to present India's stance on terrorism.

The delegations will also include former Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, MJ Akbar, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, Salman Khurshid, and SS Ahluwalia, who are not currently members of parliament. These leaders will play a crucial role in presenting India's case against terrorism to the world. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media to announce the initiative, saying, "One mission. One message. One Bharat. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon engage key nations under #OperationSindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism."