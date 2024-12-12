TMC Raises Bangladesh Issue, Demands Statement From PM

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha in the post-lunch sitting by TMC's Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien, who sought permission to raise a point of order.

He quoted Rule 251, and said he wanted the Prime Minister to come and give a statement on Bangladesh issue.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar however said it is not a point of order, and did not allow O'Brien to continue.

The refusal was followed by TMC MPs breaking out into sloganeering in the House.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said a statement on the issue should be given in Parliament by the Prime Minister.

"The Parliament is in session, it is a very sensitive matter on the situation in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister must come to Parliament and give a full statement on Bangladesh in Parliament," Ghose said.

"Our party leader Derek O'brien raised this issue today that we are deeply concerned about people in Bangladesh, particularly the minorities," she said.

"The prime Minister should come to parliament and give a full statement and full clarification on what the government of india intends to do with regard to the situation in Bangladesh," she said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said the government should tell it has done for the Hindus in Bangladesh. "The situation that is there in Bangladesh, the PM should speak on the issue in both Houses," Dev told reporters outside Parliament.

"The religious minorities there are facing atrocities, he (Prime Minister Modi) should speak on it and the political situation there," she said.

"You call yourself the leader of Hindus, why don't you tell what you have done for Hindus in Bangladesh," Dev added. Concerns have been expressed in India repeatedly over the targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh since the interim government of Muhammad Yunus took charge in early August.