TMC's Rajya Sabha List Out: Former DGP Rajeev Kumar, Babul Supriyo Among 4 Others

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced the names of its 4 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has fielded former West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and popular Bengali Actress Koel Mallick.

Meanwhile, the announcement has led other political parties to call out the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with the BJP's West Bengal unit questioning the party's choices and leadership. The BJP alleged that half of the TMC's nominees are non-Bengalis, accusing Mamata Banerjee of "despising Bengalis" and using them only for votes.

However, the TMC has defended its nominations, stating that the selection of the candidates is a reflection of the party's principle to safeguard the rights and dignity of every Indian. The party's leader, Mahua Moitra, welcomed the new candidates, saying, "Congratulations to the most fabulous new entrants to Team Mamatadi in Parliament. Onwards and upwards!"

Notably, the nominations come ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, likely to take place in April this year. The TMC is expected to win 4 of the 5 Rajya Sabha seats from the state, with the BJP speculated to claim the remaining seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to fill 37 seats across 10 states. The members' terms are set to expire in April 2026, and the election process will commence with the notification on February 26.

The states involved are Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. According to the information, the last date for filing of the nominations is March 5, while the polling and the counting of the votes will take place on March 16.

To ensure a smooth and fair process, the ECI has instructed that only integrated violet colour sketch pens provided by the returning officer be used for marking preferences on the ballot paper. The election observers will also be appointed to monitor the process.

West Bengal's Former Top Cop Enters Politics As TMC Candidate

West Bengal's former Director General of Police (DGP) IPS Rajeev Kumar brings administrative experience and a strong track record as a sharp administrator. His transition from law enforcement to legislative politics came as a surprise to all in the state. Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy is recognised for her strong legal defence of the CM and her expertise in constitutional matters. On the other hand, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo has experience in national politics, while Bengali Actress Koel Mallick represented the party's emphasis on Bengali identity and representation.

Meanwhile, the BJP's West Bengal unit has questioned the TMC's nominations, alleging that the party is not committed to Bengali interests. "Couldn't Mamata Banerjee find enough Bengalis to nominate? Or is she obliging those who hold her dirty secrets and are willing accomplices in her crime and corruption syndicate?" the BJP said in a statement.

The TMC has defended its nominations, stating that the candidates show the party's commitment to resilience and safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian," the party said in a statement.