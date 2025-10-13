TMC Synonymous With Regressive Mindset: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Hits Out at West Bengal CM for Remarks on Durgapur Gangrape

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remarks after a medical student was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur.

Speaking to ANI, Swaraj said that the CM justified the rape, further stating that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had become synonymous with a "regressive mindset".

"...CM Mamata Banerjee justifies that rape. She says that women should not go out late at night... TMC has become synonymous with a regressive mindset." Swaraj said while addressing the media.

West Bengal CM's remarks have sparked a row across India, with several political leaders criticising her.

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Mohammed Salim also launched an attack against Banerjee, questioning if she would say the same for men in the state.

"Men and women are equal, does Mamata Banerjee accept this or not? Will she say the same for men? Women of all ages are feeling insecure in West Bengal right now... Police and law and order have collapsed in Bengal," he said.

Alleging police protection for criminals, Salim said that the Mamata Banerjee government is at odds with the ideology of visionary leaders, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who worked for the upliftment of women.

"She is a woman CM and restricting women – is there a Taliban rule here? Women can't walk freely at night; they can't go out for a job. WB police completely botched up the investigation, protecting the criminals... Their mentality and thought process are completely at odds with the ideology of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Vidya Sagar, and leftist movements," the CPI(M) State Secretary said.