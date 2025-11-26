'TMC will not lay foundation stone of Babri Masjid, but of Bangladesh': Giriraj Singh on Humayun Kabir's remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "The TMC will not lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid, but the foundation stone of Bangladesh. | Image: ANI

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir over his claim that he would lay the foundation of a "Babri Masjid" in Murshidabad, alleging that the TMC is not constructing a mosque but rather laying the foundation stone of "Bangladesh" in West Bengal.

Singh further claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government survives on the "support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas", cautioning that TMC's "politics on the dead bodies of Hindus will not last long".

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Union Minister said, "The TMC will not lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid, but the foundation stone of Bangladesh. Hindus of Bengal should not forget that Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government run on the support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The way they are playing politics on the dead bodies of Hindus will not last long".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey also criticised the move, stating that people with "destructive intent" were trying to disturb social harmony and asserting that neither a temple nor a mosque would be accepted if built in the name of Babur.

"No temple or mosque will ever be built in this country in the name of Babur. People with destructive tendencies want to spread a polluted atmosphere in society... Hindu society, Sanatan society, will never accept this", he told reporters.

The remarks came after TMC MLA Kabir triggered controversy by announcing that he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event", he said.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by the Kar Sevaks. Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir for claiming to build the Babri Masjid in West Bengal, calling it appeasement politics for votes.

Calling Kabir's remarks "controversial", Poonawalla said that the TMC leader believes in abusing Hindus for his vote bank. The BJP leader told ANI, "This is the appeasement pro-max politics of TMC. TMC now means 'Tushti Karan Mujhe Chahiye'.

This controversial Humayun Kabir, who says he will chop off Hindus and throw them into Bhagirath, is now making yet another controversial statement because their philosophy is, give Hindus gali and take vote bank ki tali (abuse Hindus to gain a vote bank)".

"They are the same people who oppose 'Jai Shri Ram', Ram Mandir, who have insulted 'Maa Sita', 'Maa Durga', 'Maa Kali', and say Sanatan should be eliminated. These are the same people who, for vote bank politics, will go to any extent, whether it is inciting on Waqf, CAA, SIR, or doing these kinds of things", he added.

In contrast, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defence, saying people opposing it are creating "meaningless speculation".