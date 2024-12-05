TN Taking Various Measures to Combat Climate Change, Says CM Stalin

Chennai: Noting that climate change is the biggest challenge human society can face, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the state government is taking various steps to combat it.

The state is becoming a pioneer in India in preserving the environment, he said, addressing the second meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change (TNGCCC) set up to provide a policy directive to the government and advise on climate adaptation and mitigation activities.

He said the government’s action plan is in line with climate change policy. As many as 1.3 lakh water harvesting systems were created in the last three years. The state government functioned by viewing economic development and environmental protection as its "two eyes", Stain said.

"We are continuously creating awareness regarding environmental protection," the CM said and added that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in combating climate change with visionary initiatives like the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Wetland Restoration Initiatives, Neithal Restoration Mission, and Net Zero Emission by 2070 Roadmap.

Through the Green Tamil Nadu Movement, 8.3 crore saplings have already been planted to promote Biodiversity and increase the ‘carbon sink’ and in addition Rs 500 crore was invested in rural water security.

"We are building a sustainable future. Climate action isn’t just a priority — it’s Tamil Nadu’s responsibility to future generations," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Movement initiatives such as creating and restoring ‘tidal forests’, ‘seagrass beds’ and other critical habitats will act as 'carbon sinks' and protect the coasts from sea erosion. Tamil Nadu, which was the third state in India in renewable energy production, hopes to generate 50 per cent of its energy from renewable energy by 2030.

"A key pillar in Tamil Nadu’s climate plan is ‘rural water conservation. In 2024-2025, 5,000 small irrigation ponds will be constructed with an investment of Rs 500 crore," he said.

Further, with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank, the Cauvery Delta region was undergoing a climate change adaptation project, to protect coastal districts from storms, mitigating flood risks caused by climate change, improving irrigation facilities, and preventing seawater intrusion, he said.

"I would say that the success of Tamil Nadu’s climate initiatives is due to public participation. Campaigns like 'Meendum Manjappai' (campaign to use cloth bags) have increased the use of cloth bags," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared the heatwave as a state disaster and ordered that the state disaster fund can be used to set up water pavilions and provide drinking water during the heatwave. The Chennai Corporation has joined the C40 Cities Alliance, which is preparing a climate action plan to address various challenges without affecting natural resources and the environment, he said.