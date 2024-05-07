To Stop Congress from Placing ‘Babri Lock on Ram Temple’, Says PM Modi on ‘400 Paar’ Pitch | Image: PTI/ File

Dhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the the reason behind pitch for 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls is to stop Congress from putting a "Babri Lock" on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

While adressing a rally in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that it is pertnent for th enation to understand why he was asking for 400 seats.

He added that Modi wanted 400 seats so that he could stop all conspiracies of Congress and INDI alliance.

"Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won’t be able to bring back Article 370 to spoil the game, Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won’t put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he stated.

PM Modi stated that the BJP-led NDA needed 400 seats so that the Congress does not hand over the country's vacant land and islands to other countries.

While slamming Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad's statement about giving 100 percent reservation to Muslims, he said, “Modi wants 400 seats so that Congress does not take away reservation given to SC/ST/OBCs and give it to its vote bank, and does not declare all castes of its vote bank as OBC overnight.”

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. It began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.



