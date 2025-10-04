‘Today Is A Historic Day’: Jayant Chaudhary Hails PM Modi's Skill Development Vision

Union Minister and RLD chief Jayant Choudhary addresses the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. | Image: X

New Delhi: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary described on Saturday as a "historic moment," commemorating the 11th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark initiative in skill development and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at an event in Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Chaudhary said, "Today is a historic moment. Eleven years ago, Prime Minister Modi initiated a movement. Recognising the importance of skill development and entrepreneurship, a new department was established. The vision and efforts behind that work are what we are all collectively celebrating today as a milestone in that journey of progress."

He emphasised the importance of recognising students who excel in formal education, noting that convocations are done to honour their hard work and contribution to society. "Today, PM Modi will call selected students to the stage and hand them awards. This is a memorable and historic moment for them," Choudhary added.

Highlighting the PM's emphasis on inclusive growth, Choudhary remarked that village girls are now leading the way in various fields, making remarkable contributions in science, food, and business. He further stated that Prime Minister Modi had said that we must take initiatives to respect children studying in our ITIs.

He also said that the Prime Minister encouraged India's youth to focus on their potential, pursue skill development, obtain quality education, and achieve global recognition.

Choudhary recalled PM Modi's long-term vision for the country, "The country must become viksit by 2047. This isn't just a dream. He inspired us to make decisions, plan, and move forward to bring it to reality. Certainly, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for making India developed by 2047 eleven years ago."

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) oversees more than 14,500 ITIs across the country, institutions that Choudhary said form "the backbone of the nation's progress" and have consistently contributed to India's evolving workforce.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated 46 all-India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes at the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh was the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, where the toppers from the ITIs under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are felicitated.

Later today, PM Modi will unveil various youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore.

According to a press release by the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.