'Today You Will Face Baloch Women Freedom Fighters': Suicide Attacker's Final Message Before Raining Bullets | Watch

New Delhi: In a recently released video from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a woman suicide attacker was seen purportedly shooting at Pakistani security personnel during the rebel group's Operation Herof at the Gwadar Front.

"During Operation Herof, Phase Two at the Gwadar Front, Fidayee Hawa Baloch fought selflessly, shoulder to shoulder with fellow Fidayeen. This was her final message, sent twelve hours before her death," the BLA said in a social media post along with the video.

The video shot during the operation was the last few hours of the suicide attacker, identified as Hawa Baloch, before she took on the Pakistani forces.

"Baloch nation, today one of your sisters is facing the Punjabi army. Now you people should come with courage. There is no other way left for us," Baloch is heard saying.

Advertisement

The woman, in a red and blue kurta and a baseball cap, even boasted that the Pakistan Army is not coming forward “out of fear”.

"Pakistan is not coming forward out of fear. Pakistan cannot face us. Today is the day of joy. Today, we are facing the enemy. Today, we will show the enemy that Baloch mothers and sisters were not and will not be abandoned," she said.

Advertisement

When a fellow attacker asked her, “How's the war?” referring to her with her call sign, “Droshum,” the woman was heard saying, "War is fun."

Baloch was even heard saying that the Pakistan Army is a “coward” and are not coming forward. "They are just firing from afar, and they do not dare to come forward. Come, come, today we are waiting for you. Today you will face Baloch women freedom fighters. Today you will know how tough it is to face Baloch women," she said.

"Today, there is mourning in the enemy ranks; there are sounds of crying and mourning everywhere. They only show their power over our oppressed mothers and sisters. They can't confront us directly. It's beyond their capabilities," she was heard saying.

Calling out his fellow Baloch people to rise against Pakistan, she said, "The Baloch nation needs to awaken. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Baloch sarmachars. The enemy's days are numbered; they don't have that much strength. The Baloch nation must understand that there can be absolutely no compromise with the enemy. Look, today our fighters are sacrificing their lives. Blowing themselves to pieces, yet some still spy for them for a few pennies."

What is Operation Herof

Operation Herof Phase II is a coordinated offensive launched by the BLA, across multiple locations in Balochistan. The latest video highlights the involvement of women in the BLA's operations.