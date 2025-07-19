‘Too Early, Too Speculative’: US Agency Calls Out Western Media for Jumping to Conclusions on Pilot Error in Air India 171 Crash in Ahmedabad | Image: Republic

Air India Crash Preliminary Reports: The chair of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Homendy, has said it is too early to draw conclusions in the investigation into the deadly June 12 crash of Air India Flight 171, after media reports emerged regarding the senior pilot’s role in cutting off fuel switches of both engines.

NTSB chairwoman Homendy described the reports as “premature and speculative.” The Air India Boeing 787-7 crash, which took place in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on June 12 and claimed 260 lives, is currently under investigation by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with support from the NTSB.

Both the AAIB and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

“Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB’s public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB,” the NTSB shared Homendy’s statement on X.

Fuel Switches Moved to “Cutoff” Moments After Takeoff

According to the AAIB’s preliminary report, two fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were moved to the “cutoff” position shortly after takeoff, cutting off fuel supply to both engines. Though the switches were restored around 10 seconds later, the aircraft had already lost thrust, leading to the crash.

The cockpit voice recording captured First Officer Clive Kunder asking Captain Sumeet Sabharwal why he cut off the fuel, to which the captain responded that he had not done so, the report stated.