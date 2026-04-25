Too Little, Too Late? Rebel AAP MPs Ignored Kejriwal’s Damage Control Meet, Dumped Party Despite Ticket Promise

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is grappling with a major internal crisis after a dramatic split saw senior leader Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs quit the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering urgent damage-control efforts within the party.

Kejriwal Tried to Prevent Defection

Top party sources indicated that Kejriwal had attempted last-minute damage control ahead of the rebellion. He had reportedly invited the dissenting MPs to his residence on Friday evening for discussions and reconciliation. However, the meeting never took place as the rebel MPs announced their exit earlier the same day, effectively snubbing the outreach attempt.

Sources further claimed that Kejriwal had assured the disgruntled leaders that at least five of the six MPs would be accommodated with tickets in the next term, on the condition that they step down now to avoid a larger internal rupture.

AAP In Full Panic?

After two-thirds of its Rajya Sabha MPs left AAP and joined the BJP, the party has now begun working on a new strategy. Deliberations are ongoing among party leaders regarding the situation. Late last night, after returning from a visit to Gujarat, senior party leader Manish Sisodia met party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

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Manish Sisodia was in Rajkot to campaign for the party in the Gujarat municipal elections. Party sources said, "After returning to Delhi late at night, Sisodia went straight from the airport to the residence of party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The two leaders met for more than half an hour. During the meeting, they also discussed the possible impact of the split and what the future strategy should be."

This comes after Raghav Chadha said that he, along with six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, has informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party is also set to send a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman in this matter.

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Mega Exodus Led by Chadha

The rebellion, led by Chadha, involved seven out of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs meeting the two-thirds threshold required for a legal “merger” under the anti-defection law. This provision shields them from disqualification, making the move constitutionally valid.

The group formally joined the BJP on Friday, marking one of the biggest political setbacks for AAP since its formation.

Chadha, once seen as a close aide of Kejriwal, cited deeper disagreements within the party, with reports pointing to tensions over leadership style, internal functioning, and his recent removal from a key Rajya Sabha post.

AAP MPs Merger Likely To Approve Today

Citing sources, the merger process involving seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs is expected to be completed today. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is likely to grant formal approval for the faction’s induction into the BJP parliamentary party. Sources indicate that all required formalities for the merger have already been completed, paving the way for the final nod

AAP Shares AI Video

The political row following Raghav Chadha’s exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified further after AAP released an AI-generated video attacking the former leader, branding him a “traitor of Punjab”.

The video, shared by AAP on social media, reportedly uses artificial intelligence to depict Chadha in a critical light, accusing him of betraying the mandate of Punjab and the party that elevated him politically. The clip is part of a wider campaign by AAP leaders who have sharply criticised Chadha following his dramatic political shift.

AAP Cries ‘Operation Lotus’

AAP leaders have accused the BJP of orchestrating the defections as part of a broader strategy to weaken opposition parties. The party termed the development a political poaching attempt, alleging pressure tactics and inducements.

Meanwhile, AAP is preparing to move the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking action against some of the defecting MPs, even as legal experts suggest the merger route may protect them from disqualification.

In an X post, Sanjay Singh said that the party would be approaching the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha to invoke the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which details provisions of disqualification on the grounds of defection.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also branded them "traitors" who have bartered the "blood and sweat" of Punjab's workers for personal gain. In an X post, Sisodia claimed that while thousands of AAP workers were enduring "threats" from the BJP, to strengthen the party's ideology, these members "struck a deal" out of fear and greed.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed his disappointment in an X post, saying, "The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove".

Bigger Political Implications

The exodus has raised concerns about AAP’s internal stability, with fears of further defections in Delhi and other states. Party insiders warn that the fallout could impact its already reduced legislative strength and future electoral prospects.