Saffron Moment, Historic Speech, Birthday Connection & More: Top 10 Highlights Of PM Narendra Modi's Day 1 In Israel

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded Day 1 of his eventful three-day visit to Israel. In a historic milestone, he touched down in Tel Aviv on February 25, 2026, for his first-ever official visit to Israel as an Indian PM. The eventful day started from a grand welcome at the Ben Gurion Airport and culminated in historic address by him at the Israeli Parliament. Here's the top 10 unmissable highlights of the blockbuster day:

Red-Carpet Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial red-carpet welcome at the Ben Gurion Airport. He was personally received by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, setting a warm tone for the visit.

Saffron Moment

At the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Modi and instantly spotted PM Modi's saffron pocket square perfectly matching his wife's vibrant orange dress. The Israeli Prime Minister pointed towards his wife's outfit and told PM Modi, “She’s wearing saffron,” in an apparent gesture of symbolic camaraderie.

Modi quipped, "Yes, that's saffron!" sparking laughter and viral clips across social media. This light-hearted "saffron moment" symbolised deepening cultural ties, setting a warm tone before formal talks.

Private Tete-a-Tete with Netanyahu

Following a grand welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a private one-on-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the ties 'real friendship'.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region.”

The ‘Modi Hug’

PM Narendra Modi shared a warm hug with Netanyahu after landing in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu called the hug “special”. He added, “ It's called the Modi hug. It's well known around the world. And when you hug someone, closely, truly, you know it's not an act. It's a real thing. It's called the Modi hug.”

Knesset Echoes With ‘Modi Modi’ Chants

The Knesset building echoed with ‘Modi, Modi’ chants as the Israel Parliament warmly welcomed PM Narendra Modi inside the Israeli Parliament. Lawmakers also rose to pay a standing ovation to him.

‘Brother’ Modi: Netanyahu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi at the Knesset with a heartwarming speech. He said that more than a friend, PM Modi is like his brother.

“Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend. More than a friend, you are like a brother.”

Speaker Greets PM Modi In Hindi

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana warmly welcomed PM Modi in the Israeli Parliament. Speaking in Hindi, Ohana said, “Jerusalem me aapka swagat hai. Knesset me aapka swagat hai. (Welcome to Jerusalem. Welcome to the Knesset.")

Historic Address to the Knesset

PM Narendra Modi delivered his historic address at the Israeli Parliament, becoming the first Prime Minister of India to do so. He addressed the house by greeting them in Hebrew, saying, “Shalom.” Notably, he received a standing ovation as he began his speech.

Birthday Connection

PM Modi revealed a poetic twist while addressing the Israeli Parliament. he noted that his birthday, September 17, 1950, coincides with the day India formally recognised the State of Israel. The Knesset crowd cheered at this serendipitous link.

PM Modi Conferred With Highest Honour Of Knesset

The Israeli Parliament conferred PM Narendra Modi with 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthen strategic relations between Israel and India. Notably, the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ is the highest honour of the Knesset.

PM Narendra Modi said it is a great honour for him to receive the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'. He called the medal an expression of the "strong and enduring friendship between India and Israel".