Updated 27 October 2025 at 13:20 IST
Top 5 Developments: Australian Cricketers Molested in Indore, Swift Arrest Follows Outrage
Two Australian cricketers were allegedly touched inappropriately by a man on a motorcycle when they were on their way to a nearby café on October 23. The accused was arrested within hours as Cricket Australia and BCCI condemned the incident and ordered tighter security measures.
Incident in Indore: Two Australian woman cricketers were allegedly molested by a man on a motorcycle while walking from their hotel to a café in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of their next ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match.
Immediate action: The team’s security staff reported the matter to the local police, who registered a case under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, was arrested within hours.
Cricket bodies react: Cricket Australia confirmed the “inappropriate incident” and said the players were safe, while the BCCI termed it “deeply regrettable” and assured stricter security for all visiting teams.
Diplomatic and public response: The episode has sparked outrage on social media and criticism from Opposition parties, questioning law-and-order preparedness during an international sporting event.
A major controversy erupted over Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remarks blaming the victims for the incident instead of reacting to the security lapses that led to it. Showing no sensitivity for the victims and zero accountability for brazen law and order failure, the minister called the incident “a lesson for everyone, both for the administration and the players”. He said the Australian woman cricketers “made a mistake” by leaving their hotel without informing the authorities.
He faced massive backlash for his “insensitive” statement. Leaders from Opposition parties and women's rights activists lashed out at him for shifting the blame onto the victims of molestation instead of addressing administrative failures to ensure safety for women.
Security review ordered: Authorities in Indore and the BCCI have initiated a review of player security arrangements to prevent such incidents, as teams continue their World Cup engagements.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 13:08 IST