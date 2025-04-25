BREAKING: Top Lashkar Commander Altaf Lalli Eliminated in Bandipora Encounter

Updated April 25th 2025, 10:44 IST
A local LeT commander was killed in the Bandipora sector of Jammu and Kashmir during a joint search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. The terrorist had been active for an extended period.
Two policemen were injured in the operation.
(This is a developing story, more details to be added.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 25th 2025, 10:20 IST