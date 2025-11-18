Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Behind 26 Armed Attacks Eliminated In Encounter

Andhra Pradesh: Madvi Hidma, one of India’s most wanted Maoist commanders and a Central Committee leader of the CPI (Maoist), was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the forests of Maredumilli early Tuesday morning. His wife and several close associates were also among the six Maoists gunned down during the encounter.

According to police, a fierce gunfight erupted between 6 am and 7 am when elite anti-Naxal units, including the Greyhounds and local district police, launched a combing operation in the dense forest region. Hidma and his group were reportedly attempting to escape towards the Andhra–Chhattisgarh border when they were intercepted.

Officials said the Maoist leader was surrounded by security forces inside the Maredumilli forest before the exchange of fire broke out. The bodies of six Maoists, including Hidma and his wife, were recovered from the spot. Their identities were established through intelligence inputs and materials seized from the encounter site. Formal forensic confirmation is expected.

Hidma, considered the most ruthless of the Maoist commanders, was accused of orchestrating at least 26 major attacks, including several deadly ambushes on security personnel in Chhattisgarh. He carried a bounty running into several lakhs and was regarded as the operational head of the Maoists’ strongest guerilla battalion.

Security agencies believe Hidma and his wife had been fleeing from Chhattisgarh due to increased pressure from ongoing anti-Maoist operations. The latest encounter, they say, is a significant blow to the Maoists’ top leadership structure in the region.

Combing operations have been intensified along the Andhra–Odisha and Andhra–Chhattisgarh borders to ensure no surviving Maoist cadres flee the area. Authorities expect Hidma’s death to cause serious disruptions within the Maoist organisation’s command and strike capabilities.

