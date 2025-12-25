Top Naxal Leader Ganesh Uike Among Six Killed in Kandhamal District; Amit Shah Says Odisha Nears Naxal-Free Status | Image: ANI, Social Media

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the killing of six Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, another major breakthrough in making Odisha completely free from Naxalism.

Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head and was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, was neutralised in Kandhamal district in the security forces' operation that started on Wednesday night and concluded on Thursday morning. He was a key leader in the banned CPI (Maoist) and carried a long history of orchestrating attacks against security personnel and civilians.

Shah took to 'X' to express his views as the security forces neutralised the six Naxalites, and asserted that the government is determined to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

The Home Minister described the development as a "significant milestone towards a Naxal-free Bharat."

"A significant milestone towards Naxal-free Bharat. In a major operation in Kandhmal, Odisha, 6 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far. With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," Shah posted on X.

According to officials, the encounter took place during a coordinated anti-Naxal operation launched on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed cadres in the forested region of Kandhamal.

Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and other materials from the site, indicating the group's involvement in multiple violent incidents in the region.

Odisha, along with parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Telangana, has historically been affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

However, in recent years, the state has witnessed a steady decline in Naxal-related violence due to sustained operations by central and state security forces, improved intelligence coordination, and focused development initiatives in remote and tribal areas.

The Union government has been pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to counter naxalism, combining strong security measures with development initiatives, including improved road connectivity, mobile networks, banking access, and welfare delivery in affected regions.

The establishment of forward operating bases and enhanced inter-state coordination have further strengthened counter-insurgency efforts.